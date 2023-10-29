Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Increases By 33.0%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AERWINS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AERWINS Technologies stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 1,175,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,622,853. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. AERWINS Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
AERWINS Technologies Company Profile
AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
