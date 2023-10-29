Short Interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Increases By 33.0%

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AERWINS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AERWINS Technologies stock remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Friday. 1,175,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,622,853. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. AERWINS Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AERWINS Technologies in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AERWINS Technologies in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.