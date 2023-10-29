Short Interest in Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Expands By 28.6%

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of ASEKY remained flat at $36.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.92. Aisin has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Aisin had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aisin will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

