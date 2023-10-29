Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declines By 17.1%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services Price Performance
Shares of BBSI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.08. 17,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $592.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
