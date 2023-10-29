Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declines By 17.1%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.08. 17,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $592.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

