Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Decreases By 18.7%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. 36,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $447.67 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 82.74% and a return on equity of 79.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

