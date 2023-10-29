Short Interest in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Expands By 33.3%

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

BRD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 141,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,958. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Get Beard Energy Transition Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

Recommended Stories

