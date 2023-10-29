Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Drops By 26.2%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 38.7 %

BLPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

