Short Interest in Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Rises By 9.2%

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 433,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 64,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Biora Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

