Short Interest in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Drops By 9.9%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

BioSig Technologies Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 134,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 227,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

