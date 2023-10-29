Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Declines By 18.4%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 10.1 %
Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.99. 47,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Bridger Aerospace Group has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $25.90.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.
About Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
