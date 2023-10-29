Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Decreases By 29.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,350,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 47,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canopy Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $27,663.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,064 shares in the company, valued at $174,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 24,197,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,734,500. The company has a market capitalization of $420.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.64. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

