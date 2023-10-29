Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Decreases By 29.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,350,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 47,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.37.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 24,197,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,734,500. The company has a market capitalization of $420.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.64. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 49.88% and a negative net margin of 278.33%. Research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
