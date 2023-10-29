Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Decreases By 28.9%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 1,471,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.67.
Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.93% and a negative net margin of 780.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
