Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Decreases By 28.9%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRBU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 110,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 1,471,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $10.67.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.93% and a negative net margin of 780.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.