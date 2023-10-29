Short Interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Expands By 39.6%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 30th total of 773,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Castor Maritime Trading Up 1.4 %

CTRM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 186,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 47.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

