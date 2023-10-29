Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Increases By 25.8%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 664,100 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLRB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,457. The company has a market cap of $23.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

