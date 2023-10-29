Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Drops By 28.1%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

China Teletech Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNCT remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 50,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332. China Teletech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

