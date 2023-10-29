Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expands By 25.4%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. 1,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.93. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

