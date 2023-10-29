Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Increases By 42.7%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

CNFinance stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 38,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 468.78 and a current ratio of 572.43. The firm has a market cap of $171.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.20. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.26%. Research analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNFinance by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CNFinance during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

