Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Increases By 42.7%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
CNFinance Stock Up 1.2 %
CNFinance stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 38,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,471. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 468.78 and a current ratio of 572.43. The firm has a market cap of $171.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.20. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter. CNFinance had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.26%. Research analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CNFinance
CNFinance Company Profile
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNFinance
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.