Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Increases By 40.2%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the September 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. 329,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.