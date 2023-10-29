Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Increases By 9.8%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

COMSovereign Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,235. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Trading of COMSovereign

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of COMSovereign as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

