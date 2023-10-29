Short Interest in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Drops By 25.9%

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXAIW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CXApp by 117.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,472 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CXApp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in CXApp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 639,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 577,124 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of CXApp by 796.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 358,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 318,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CXApp during the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

CXApp Trading Down 18.6 %

Shares of CXApp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,668. CXApp has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

