Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Decreases By 29.2%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DatChat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DATS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 16,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Get DatChat alerts:

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DatChat

DatChat Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DatChat by 96.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DatChat by 164.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 140,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DatChat by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DatChat by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.