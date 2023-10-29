Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Decreases By 29.2%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
DatChat Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DATS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.77. 16,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
DatChat Company Profile
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
