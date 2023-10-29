Short Interest in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Grows By 32.4%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 154,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $244,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,178,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,388,000 after buying an additional 1,835,286 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 468,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after buying an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 41,092 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSGR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 74,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,954. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. Distribution Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.45 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

