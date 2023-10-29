Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Grows By 41.5%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,581.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $4.74 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

