Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Grows By 41.5%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the September 30th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,581.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
Shares of El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $4.74 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
