Short Interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Increases By 10.8%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 268,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Fluent Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of FLNT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 102,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,261. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Fluent has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluent

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluent during the third quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth $40,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

