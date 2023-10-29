Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Expands By 17.2%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 37.7 %

Shares of BHAT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.