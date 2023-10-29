Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Increases By 36.8%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth about $456,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAMB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. 130,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $535.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50 and a beta of 1.44. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

