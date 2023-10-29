Short Interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Grows By 32.4%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 789,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 260,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 62,879 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,272 shares during the period. Finally, Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth $6,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Price Performance

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 500,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.42. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $3.75.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS ( NASDAQ:GBNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

