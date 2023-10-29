Short Interest in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Declines By 29.6%

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 563,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on GLRE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of GLRE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 85,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,255. The firm has a market cap of $379.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.72.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter.
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlight Capital Re
- How to Invest in Esports
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.