Short Interest in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Declines By 29.6%

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 563,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 92.1% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 240.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 84.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 339.3% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 891,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 688,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLRE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 85,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,255. The firm has a market cap of $379.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

