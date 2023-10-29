Short Interest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Drops By 26.5%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,360,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 26,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 68.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,923,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,922,000 after buying an additional 5,230,958 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,561,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,506,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,388 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 365.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,600 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

HRTX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. 2,060,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.07. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

