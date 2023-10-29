Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Decreases By 27.5%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 263,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS HNHPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.98. 47,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,745. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
