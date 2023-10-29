Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Decreases By 27.5%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 263,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS HNHPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.98. 47,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,745. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Taiwan. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and audio systems. It also provides cloud and networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers and satellite communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.