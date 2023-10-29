Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Increases By 35.7%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGKY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 5,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.