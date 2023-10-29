Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Expands By 34.7%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. 28,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,947. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 923.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

