Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Expands By 34.7%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. 28,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,947. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.