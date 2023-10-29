Short Interest in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Decreases By 11.6%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 17,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.40 on Friday, reaching $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,385,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average of $161.94. The stock has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

