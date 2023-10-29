Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Decreases By 28.3%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 112,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,241 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

