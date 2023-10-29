Short Interest in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Declines By 27.5%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kubient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBNT remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.68. Kubient has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.11.

Institutional Trading of Kubient

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kubient by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 70,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kubient by 269.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kubient in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction.

