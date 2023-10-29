Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Declines By 16.9%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NERV stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $4.20. 5,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,273. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.68). As a group, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

