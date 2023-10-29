Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Grows By 15.8%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.
Mitsubishi Price Performance
Shares of MSBHF stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
