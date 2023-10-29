Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Grows By 15.8%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Mitsubishi Price Performance

Shares of MSBHF stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

