Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Expands By 44.1%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance
Shares of MSLOY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $15.85.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
