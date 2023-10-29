Short Interest in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Expands By 44.1%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance

Shares of MSLOY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

