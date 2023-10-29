Short Interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Drops By 15.4%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have commented on MGRUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGRUF remained flat at $3.81 during midday trading on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

