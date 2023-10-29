Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Increases By 14.4%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Nevada Copper Price Performance
Shares of NEVDF stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 101,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,951. Nevada Copper has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada Copper
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.