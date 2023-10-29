Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Increases By 14.4%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 167,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Nevada Copper Price Performance

Shares of NEVDF stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 101,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,951. Nevada Copper has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.