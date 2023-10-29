Short Interest in NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Declines By 28.1%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 1,087,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NEXON Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NEXOF remained flat at $17.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. NEXON has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

