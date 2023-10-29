Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Expands By 24.4%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 2,348,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPIFF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 17,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Northland Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -341.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

