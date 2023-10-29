Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Declines By 28.1%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JQC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 519,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 15,000 shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $73,800.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 779,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 110,579 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

