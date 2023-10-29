Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Grows By 41.4%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
O3 Mining Stock Up 0.8 %
OIIIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.
About O3 Mining
