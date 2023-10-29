Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Grows By 41.4%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

O3 Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

OIIIF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,255. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

About O3 Mining

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban property, which covers 223 mining claims approximately 9,238 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.