Short Interest in PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Decreases By 23.5%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
PARK24 Stock Performance
PKCOY remained flat at $11.30 during trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. PARK24 has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $17.13.
About PARK24
