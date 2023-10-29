Short Interest in Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Drops By 25.6%

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCYN remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Procyon has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Procyon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets proprietary medical products for use in the treatment of pressure ulcers, stasis ulcers, wounds, dermatitis, inflammation, and other skin problems in the United States. It provides advanced skin and wound care products, including the hydrogel wound dressing products, post op surgical kits, saline wound washes, care lotions, and barrier lotions to promote healing in wound and problematic skin conditions, as well as hand sanitizer under the AMERIGEL brand name.

