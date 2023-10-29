Short Interest in Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN) Drops By 25.6%

Procyon Co. (OTCMKTS:PCYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Procyon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCYN remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Procyon has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.
Procyon Company Profile
