Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Expands By 30.0%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFF remained flat at $8.75 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $10.64.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
