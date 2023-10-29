Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Expands By 30.0%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 966,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 743,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFF remained flat at $8.75 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $10.64.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

See Also

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

