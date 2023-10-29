Short Interest in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Drops By 15.7%

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 648,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $868.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $727,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,953,767.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $451,434.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,659.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NX shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

