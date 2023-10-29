Short Interest in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Grows By 32.4%

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Renalytix Stock Performance

RNLX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 92,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,340.20% and a negative return on equity of 317.73%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renalytix

Renalytix Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.