Short Interest in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Grows By 23.6%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %
Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.30. 269,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,536. The firm has a market cap of $138.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $18.68.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $30.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on RPTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Repare Therapeutics
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
