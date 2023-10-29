Short Interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Grows By 16.8%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 10,090,000 shares. Approximately 23.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $42,365.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $81,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $486,694. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 572,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

